AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 15TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 15TH: 34°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:49 PM

Happy Friday! Quiet weather starts our day with an area of high pressure in control. Clear conditions this morning with a mostly sunny sky. It is a cooler start to the day but near average. Highs today rise above average into the upper 60s this afternoon. The quiet weather does not last long as a cold front enters the area this evening. Breezy winds are also with us today as gusts reach 30-40 mph. Clouds increase this evening and tonight. Rain showers move in late today and overnight with this cold front moving in. Lows tonight are in the mid 40s. More widespread rain develops on Saturday and the potential is there for wet snowflakes to mix in for higher elevations. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Generally, most of us just see the rain on Saturday as temperatures will be in the mid 50s to start the day and stay steady in the 40s for the afternoon.

For Easter, we have a breezy northwest wind which results in a lake-effect set-up. These look to be some passing light showers. Aside from those passing showers, we see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 40s. We rise back into the 50s for the start of the next workweek. Monday starts off mostly sunny but clouds return late day. Showers also move in late day on Monday. Tuesday is a mainly cloudy day with highs in the 50s and showers holding.

We dry out for the middle of next week and see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday. Cloudy conditions start on Thursday with rain showers but we see clouds decreasing late day. Temperatures also reach back in the low 60s for Thursday.

Have an amazing weekend!

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY. LATE DAY RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. PASSING SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

