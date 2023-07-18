AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 18TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 18TH: 59°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:47 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:40 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cold front brining a round of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, then slightly less smoke and mainly dry conditions for Wednesday. Active weather quick to return. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Cold front moving through brings a round of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon into the early evening. Drier air then works into the region following the cold front, allowing for decreasing clouds. Turning mostly clear, but fog develops. Lows near 60 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Wednesday is our best chances for a full 24 hours of dry conditions for the workweek. Mostly to partly sunny into the afternoon and seasonable. Highs near 80 degrees. Partly cloudy to mostly clear for the overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Active weather returns Thursday through Saturday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day. Potential for heavy rainfall, especially Thursday night and Friday. High pressure builds in Sunday into early next week.

TUESDAY NIGHT: RAINFALL TAPERS. TURNING MOSTLY CLEAR WITH PATCHY FOG

LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

