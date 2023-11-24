AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 24th: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 24th: 28°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure over the region providing a dry start to the weekend. Next weather-make quick to move in, though. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Breezy northwest wind in favor of lake-effect flurries for the evening into the early overnight. Partly cloudy to mostly clear as we dry out for late. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEEKEND:

High pressure in place for the start of the weekend. Mostly to partly sunny for Saturday and staying dry. Highs into the low 40s, close to average for this time of the year. Variable clouds for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Building clouds early Sunday ahead of our next storm system. Staying dry for the afternoon and seasonable. Highs into the low 40s with a breezy south wind. Quick moving system moves in for the evening and overnight, which increases our chance for rain and snow showers. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK:

Unsettled weather continues most of next week as multiple waves role through and winds stay in favor of lake-enhancement. Highs Monday into the low 40s, then dropping below average for midweek. Back to near average for the end of the week.

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. STRAY LAKE-EFFECT POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT SHOWERS/WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

