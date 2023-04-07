AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 7TH: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 7TH: 30°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:40 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure providing a quiet weekend ahead. Details on how long it will last below:

TONIGHT:

Upper-level moisture slow to clear out. Mid-level clouds clear through late evening, but lingering high-level cirrus clouds for the overnight. Winds slowly subside. Staying dry and cold. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine returning for the weekend. Dry for the afternoon. Highs Saturday in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Variable clouds for the evening and overnight. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure the main weather-maker Sunday and for most of next week. Sunshine overhead helping with a gradual warming trend. Seasonable Sunday with highs into the mid to upper 50s. Mild by Monday and continuing with above average temperatures through the workweek.

FRIDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 23

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 29

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram