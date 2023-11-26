AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 26th: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 26th: 27°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Rain and snow will be possible to end the weekend and into the new work week. When will dry conditions return? Details below:

TONIGHT:

! Showers and snow will be possible primarily before midnight for your overnight. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid thirties.

MONDAY:

We start the new work week with more rain and snow chances on Monday. It will be below average and breezy with highs in the low forties and a breeze from the west at 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Snow showers will continue into Tuesday along with cooler air. Highs will be in the lower thirties along with mostly cloudy skies. We dry out for midweek on Wednesday into Thursday Skies will be mostly cloudy both days with slight chances for precipitation. Highs will sit in the mid thirties on Wednesday and in the mid forties on Thursday. Showers return on Friday once we get into the afternoon and evening. Skies will be broken with highs still in the mid forties. A stray shower will still be possible on Saturday to start off the weekend. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid forties. Showers return late on Sunday along with overcast skies. Highs will be in the mid forties again.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46