AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 22ND: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 22ND: 47°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:55 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:05 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Clouds on the increase today ahead of an active weekend. More details below:

TODAY:

It is another foggy start to the day with locally dense fog in some locations. The fog will lift by mid to late morning. As we go throughout our day, clouds increase but we do remain dry.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we turn mostly cloudy but continue to remain dry.

THIS WEEKEND:

This weekend is looking active as a tropical system moves northward and brings widespread rain to the area. Rain moves in Saturday and continues into Sunday. The heaviest of rain looks to be from Saturday night and into Sunday. Rainfall totals could be as high as 1-2 inches with localized higher amounts. These rainfall totals may lead to isolated flash flooding.

NEXT WEEK:

Showers linger Monday but will taper off throughout the day. Clouds then remain stubborn into the end of the week but we do dry out. Temperatures are cooler going into next week.

Have a great day!

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 52

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

