Rain moves in Thursday with an Areal Flood Watch issued from Thursday morning through Friday evening

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 16TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 16TH: 17°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:42 PM

Quiet weather for the middle of the week as we stay dry and mild today. Clouds are on the increase today ahead of a cold front that moves in Thursday. Before that cold front moves in, we see above average temperatures today and Thursday. Clouds are on the increase today ahead of that front. Spotty rain showers start to advance in from the West tonight. The bulk of the rain moves in late morning on Thursday with the heaviest being Thursday evening. An Areal Flood Watch is in place for the Southern Tier from Thursday morning until Friday evening. The Areal Flood Watch is in place because of the heavy rain, snowmelt, and ice jams posing the threat for some flooding. This is something to be aware of. As that cold front moves through, temperatures drop. Due to this drop in temperatures, a transition to a light wintry mix and snow showers occurs Friday morning. Light accumulation is expected from the wintry mix and snow showers but the rain will be heavy on Thursday.

Temperatures are in the 30s for highs on Friday and Saturday but a rebound happens on Sunday through Tuesday with the 40s and 50s making a grand return. On Saturday, a weak area of low pressure brings some light snow showers. Dry weather returns Sunday and Monday before more rain showers move in for Tuesday.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN BECOMES LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 22

​​FRIDAY: RAIN TO SNOW SHOWERS. DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

