Rain quick to return

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 24TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 24TH: 34°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:12 PM

Off to a dry start Sunday morning. Valley fog lifts through the early morning with a break in cloud cover. Clouds quick to move back in by the afternoon ahead of an approaching warm front. Highs into the mid to upper 50s, near average for this time of the year. Isolated showers possible by early afternoon, then rain becomes likely closer to sunset as the warm front moves in. Periods of rain continue for the overnight and early morning hours Monday. Temperatures dropping to near 50 degrees early on in the night, then warming into the predawn hours Monday as the warm front continues to lift through the area.

Warm front lifts early Monday morning, taking steady rainfall north along with it. Breaks in cloud cover through mid-morning and a southwest wind helping to usher in mild temperatures. Highs Monday into the mid to upper 60s, above average for this time of the year. Low pressure moving into the region brings more rainfall into the late day and overnight hours. Occasional showers likely with a chance for thunderstorms. Isolated strong thunderstorm possible, best chances into the Northern Tier and farther south. Overall rainfall around 1″ from Sunday through Monday night. Fog develops and temperatures drop to near 50 degrees for overnight lows.

Low pressure impacts the region through Tuesday and most of Wednesday. Periods of rain Tuesday, with pockets of heavy rainfall possible. Highs near 50 degrees, then overnight lows into the 40s. Low pressure moves east Wednesday, but lingering showers possible before dry air moves in by the afternoon. Highs Wednesday near 60 degrees. Most of Thursday is looking to stay dry in between our next weather-maker. Highs near 60 degrees. Chance for showers returns Friday and for the weekend.

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE DAY/OVERNIGHT RAIN

HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. LATE DAY/OVERNIGHT RAIN. CHANCE T-STORMS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. PERIODS OF RAIN

HIGH: 53 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44​​​​

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

