AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 13TH: 63°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 13TH: 40°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:29 PM

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Dry end to the workweek, but next weather-maker moves in for the start of the weekend. Rain likely starting Saturday morning. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Clouds build into the region as our next weather-maker approaches. Spotty light showers possible late. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEEKEND:

Low pressure moves in for the start of the weekend. Rain likely Saturday and may be heavy at times. Heaviest rain will fall in the Northern Tier with average 24 hour rain totals around 1″. Cloudy, breezy and cool with highs near 50 degrees. Overnight lows into the low to mid 40s. Scattered showers around Sunday, but not as likely and not as widespread. Mainly cloudy and now windy with gusts over 25 mph at times. Highs near 50 degrees, then overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK:

Chance for showers continues early next week as low pressure provides wrap around moisture. Mainly dry midweek and near average for temperatures.

FRIDAY NIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. LATE SHOWERS POSSIBLE

LOW: 42

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 42

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

