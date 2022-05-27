AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 27TH: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 27TH : 46°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:37 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:33 PM

Happy Friday! Cloudy conditions welcome our day. Isolated rain showers are also moving through the Twin Tiers. These showers become more scattered by the late morning and into this afternoon. During the afternoon through the overnight hours, an isolated thunderstorm is possible. A strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out. Damaging wind is the main threat and so is heavy rain. Isolated flash flooding is possible due to heavy rain. Highs today rise into the mid 70s. Overnight, we drop into the upper 50s with more rain showers pushing through the Twin Tiers and an isolated rumble of thunder is possible. Saturday starts off with more showers and the potential for an isolated thunderstorm. Showers taper off in the afternoon and clouds decrease late day Saturday. It is going to be a dry night on Saturday.

Sunshine returns on Sunday and we warm up. Highs reach the low 80s. The warming trend continues for Memorial Day with highs in the low 90s. Some sunshine also returns for the holiday. We stay mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday and remain in the 90s. Our next weather maker moves in for Wednesday night as a cold front enters from the West. Rain showers move in overnight Wednesday and continue for Thursday. The 80s also return for Thursday.

Have an amazing holiday weekend!

FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. SHOWERS/ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 93 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 54

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter