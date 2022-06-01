AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 1ST: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 1ST: 48°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:37 PM

Happy Wednesday! Clouds increase this morning ahead of our next weather maker. A stray spotty shower is possible across the Finger Lakes region this morning but most will be dry for the morning hours. Showers really move in and develop for the afternoon. This is as a cold front enters the area. Thunderstorm development also looks likely for the afternoon and evening with strong to severe storms being possible. Damaging wind, small hail, and heavy rain are the main threats with any strong to severe storm. Today will also be another hot and humid day. Highs reach the upper 80s. Overnight, lows are in the upper 50s. Clouds hold overnight with a lingering shower and storm possible early tonight. We stay dry for most of the night. Showers return for Thursday but will mainly be across the Northern Tier due to an area of low pressure moving to the South of the Twin Tiers. Some passing showers are possible across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes region. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday are mostly sunny days with temperatures near average. We see a little more cloud cover on Sunday but still able to see some sunshine. Our next weather system moves in Monday and holds for Tuesday. Shower and thunderstorm chances return for the start of the next workweek and we stay in the 70s.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS/T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, RAIN SHOWERS/ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

