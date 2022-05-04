AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 4TH: 66°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 4TH: 39°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:00 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:10 PM

Happy Wednesday! It is an above average start to the day with temperatures in the 50s for most. Gloomy and dreary weather also welcoming our day as rain showers enter the area from the West. These showers are scattered and take us into the afternoon. By late afternoon and early evening, we start to dry out. Highs this afternoon reach the mid to upper 60s. Clouds decrease heading into tonight. High pressure builds in tonight with clouds decreasing and lows tonight in the mid 40s. This area of high pressure takes us into Thursday and we stay dry for the day. High-level clouds during the day results in filtered sunshine. Temperatures on Thursday reach the mid 60s.

Shower chances return Friday and Saturday with an area of low pressure moving through to the south of us. We are also below average temperature wise on Friday and Saturday. After those active weather days, things quiet down on Sunday and into the start of the next workweek. Sunshine returns Sunday and we see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures also reach the 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS, CLOUDS AND SHOWERS DECREASE LATE

HIGH: 67 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 39

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 44

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

