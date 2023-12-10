AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 10th: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 10th: 24°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A winter weather advisory is in effect for Bradford and Tioga(NY) County from 7PM this evening until 10AM Monday morning. Rain turns into snow during the evening behind a cold front. Accumulation will be possible to start off the new work week. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Rain turns to snow during the evening behind a cold front. Accumulation will be possible for the overnight along with breezy conditions from the northwest. It will be chilly with lows in the lower thirties.

MONDAY:

Snow will continue into Monday to start off the new work week. It will be steady until around 7am before becoming spotty. Chances continue into the afternoon and evening before dissapating late in the day. Our area could see anywhere from 1 to 4 inches. Highs will be in the mid to upper thirties.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We dry out as we get into mid week. Tuesday will be a lot warmer with highs in the mid forties as a high pressure system moves in. Skies will be partly cloudy. Clouds move in for Wednesday with a slight chance for a flurry with highs back to the mid thirties as another cold front moves in. More warmth to end the work week. Highs near forty for Thursday and near fifty on Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy on Thursday and decrease to mostly sunny on Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the weekend. A slight chance for precipitation on Saturday. Highs top off in the mid forties on Saturday and in the upper forties on Sunday.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 48