AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 12TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 12TH: 32°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:32 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:45 PM

Happy Tuesday! Rain has welcomed our morning but will not be the case for the whole day. We are seeing the rain because of a cold front moving through. This cold front moves through before 8:00am. Dry and quiet weather returns behind the front. Plenty of sunshine takes us into this afternoon and helps our temperatures reach the mid 60s today. Overnight, clouds filter back in and rain showers move in late tonight. Lows tonight are in the low to mid 40s. Showers continue throughout Wednesday and isolated thunderstorms are possible. Part of the Twin Tiers is under a marginal risk for Wednesday which is a 1 out of 5 to see an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. The main threats with any strong to severe storm is damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Active weather takes us into Thursday. Rain showers continue into early Thursday with the potential for isolated thunderstorms. Although Wednesday and Thursday are active weather days, they will also be the warmest days this week with highs in the 70s both days.

Stray showers are possible Friday but most will stay dry. We are also back into the 60s for the end of the workweek. Shower chances move in for Saturday but Easter Sunday is looking nice with just a mix of sun and clouds. We are also closer to average with our temperatures on Sunday with highs in the 50s. The next workweek starts off with shower chances and temperatures in the 50s for highs.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: LINGERING MORNING SHOWERS. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D RAIN SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS. BREEZY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CLEARING LATE DAY. RAIN SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS. BREEZY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSS.

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter