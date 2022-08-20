AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 20TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 20TH: 57°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:20 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:01 PM

Passing weak disturbances this weekend brings the chance for rainfall back into the forecast. Mostly to partly sunny Saturday. Increasing heat and moisture combined with a weak wave late day gives us a chance for pop-up showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Not a complete washout, and not as widespread as rainfall was early in the week. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 80s. Drying out for the overnight with intervals of clouds. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Chance for stray showers and a few rumbles of thunder Sunday morning, then chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and into the early evening. Isolated strong thunderstorm possible late day with gusty winds the main concern. Again, not a complete washout as there will be plenty of dry time throughout the day. Highs Sunday near 80 degrees. Stray rainfall may stick around for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Best chances for rainfall arrives early next week with low pressure moving into the region. Potential for slow moving thunderstorms Monday, which may drop heavy rainfall. This brings the risk for isolated flooding for poor drainage areas. Highs Monday and Tuesday near 80 degrees. High pressure builds into the region midweek, which will help limit rainfall chances.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

MONDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 84 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

