TODAY:

Happy Thanksgiving! Pleasant weather today with dry conditions and clouds on the increase. Temperatures also reach above average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we stay dry and above average. We also turn mostly cloudy.

THIS WEEKEND:

A cold front moves in for early Friday and brings rain showers to the area. These will just be some on and off showers. Behind the cold front, we see spotty lake-effect showers into the afternoon and evening. As temperatures drop into the evening, some flurries are possible. For Saturday, quiet weather returns with a quick area of high pressure moving through. This is fast moving, so by Sunday an area of low pressure enters the region bringing some scattered showers and breezy conditions. Due to temperatures staying above average, rain will be the main precipitation type.