AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 8TH: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 8TH: 31°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:39 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:41 PM

Happy Friday! Mostly cloudy conditions welcome our day but clouds will decrease this morning and some sunshine will return. Clouds return this afternoon with rain showers making a return. The potential is there for an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening today. Showers linger overnight and we stay mostly cloudy. Lows tonight are in the mid 30s. We are cloudy for Saturday with more chances for showers. These showers will mainly be light rain showers, but for higher elevations, wet snowflakes may mix in during Saturday morning and evening. Highs on Saturday rise into the low 50s. Active weather returns for Sunday with more showers. Winds are in favor of lake-effect on Sunday and due to our temperatures we even see the potential for light snow showers.

On the positive side, we dry out on Monday and Tuesday and we start a warming trend next week. We are in the 60s on Monday and 70s for the rest of next week. Our next weather-maker moves in Wednesday and brings the chance for showers. These showers linger into early Thursday. Aside from those showers on Thursday, we are cloudy to start the day but we dry out late in the day. We also see clouds on the decrease.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

MONDAY: BREAKS IN CLOUDS EARLY. CLOUDS INCREASE LATE DAY.

HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 70 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CLOUDS DECREASE LATE. CHANCE SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 45

