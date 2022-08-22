AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 22ND: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 22ND: 56°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:22 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:58 PM

Area of low pressure over the region impacting the area for the start of the workweek. Scattered showers and thunderstorms returning Monday and continuing into the evening. With the loss of heating, rainfall becomes scattered to isolated for the overnight. Broken clouds and areas of fog through late. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Low pressure lifting northeast through the region Tuesday. Stray showers around for the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and early evening. Isolated strong thunderstorm possible with gusty winds and heavy rainfall possible. Overall flooding risk is low, but isolated flash flooding is possible in poor drainage areas. Highs Tuesday in the mid to upper 70s. Decreasing clouds for the overnight and another round of fog develops. Lows near 60 degrees.

Weak area of high pressure in place for mid week. Dry Wednesday and Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs into the low to mid 80s, then overnight lows near 60 degrees. Frontal system moves in Thursday night into Friday. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for the end of the workweek. Highs Friday near 80 degrees. At this early vantage point, looking to stay mainly dry this weekend with just a slight chance for rainfall Sunday into early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SCTD. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: DRYING OUT, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter