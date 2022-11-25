AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 25TH: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 25TH: 27°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Unsettled today but seeing sunshine return tomorrow. Details below:

TODAY:

Steady showers are starting our day but will not be the case for the whole day. These showers are with a cold front that moves through early this morning. Behind the cold front, we see some spotty showers that are lake-effect due to a breezy northwest wind. Temperatures today remain slightly above average.

TONIGHT:

Dry weather returns tonight and we remain breezy. Clouds decrease throughout tonight and temperatures are still slightly above average.

THIS WEEKEND:

Sunshine returns for Saturday with a fast moving area of high pressure entering the area. It is fast moving and exits by Sunday. This allows an area of low pressure to move in. Scattered showers overspread the area throughout the day and we are once again breezy. Temperatures stay above average through the weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Showers linger early on Monday morning. Aside from that, we are cloudy for the day. Stubborn clouds hold for Tuesday but we are dry. Another area of low pressure enters the region for Wednesday and brings the chance for showers. Some stray showers may linger into Thursday. Otherwise, we are just holding onto some clouds.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D TO SPOTTY SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

MONDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING AM SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter