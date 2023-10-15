AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 15th: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 15th: 39°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:26 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Scattered showers continue into the start of the new work week. When will sunshine return? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Showers continue for the overnight as lows drop into the low to mid forties. Skies will be overcast throughout the night.

MONDAY:

We start off the new work week with some more spotty showers possible. We will get warmer with highs in the upper fifties along with more overcast skies.

REST OF WORK WEEK:

Broken clouds will be with us on Tuesday with lingering showers. Highs remain in the upper fifties. We dry out starting on Wednesday into Thursday. Skies will be partly cloudy on Wednesday and mostly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the low to mid sixties. Rain returns on Friday to end the work week. Scattered showers will be likely under overcast skies with highs in the low sixties.

WEEKEND:

Showers persist throughout the weekend. Skies will have broken clouds with highs in the upper fifties on Saturday and lower fifties on Sunday.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: OVERCAST. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 51