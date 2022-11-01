AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 34°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:40 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:02 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Another day with showers. Sunshine will be quick to return though. More details below:

TODAY:

Our Tuesday is starting off with some passing showers. More scattered activity moves in for the late morning and into the afternoon. These showers are all with an area of low pressure that is impacting the area. Temperatures are also mild today with us reaching about 10 degrees above average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we dry out and are partly cloudy. We remain mild and above average with our temperatures tonight. Some patchy fog also looks to develop late overnight and into tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

Clouds decrease for Wednesday and we turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. Our dry trend begins on Wednesday as well.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Dry weather takes us through the end of the week and temperatures gradually increase. Thursday is a mostly sunny day before clouds start to filter in for Friday. By Saturday we are mostly cloudy. Our dry trend ends on Sunday. There is a slight chance for showers on Sunday and Monday with a cold front moving through. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

