AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 21ST: 73°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 21ST: 46°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:27 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Beautiful end to our weekend and a fairly nice start to the workweek. Chance for rainfall in the near future, though. Details below:

TONIGHT:

High pressure providing a quiet overnight. Mainly clear and cool. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Patchy valley fog through late.

MONDAY:

High pressure the main influence on the region, but a weak wave moves in for the afternoon. Potential for an isolated shower and thunderstorm to graze our viewing area, but most will stay dry. Highs into the low to mid 70s, on tap to what we are used to for this time of the year. Mostly clear and dry overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Another wave passes Tuesday, bringing the potential for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Again, limited in coverage if rain is able to develop. Mostly to partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows nearing 50 degrees. Wednesday is the best chances for rainfall this week as a strong cold front moves through midday. Showers and thunderstorms become likely with this cold front. Highs near 70 degrees. Rainfall tapers for the overnight. A stronger northwest wind ushers cold temperatures in for the overnight. Lows near 40 degrees. Coldest day of the week is Thursday thanks to the cold front. Highs near 60 degrees with a strong north wind. Stray shower around for Friday. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance for rainfall returns for the weekend into next week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR

LOW: 46

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS. WINDY

HIGH: 72 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WINDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 68 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

