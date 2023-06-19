AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 19TH: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 19TH: 55°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Seasonable start to the workweek. Dry Monday, but chance for rainfall in the near future. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy for the evening and overnight. Models showing isolated showers trying to develop, but dry air is at the surface. If any rainfall does start, it will have to fight dry air before hitting the ground. A few drops may be felt at most through late. Lows near 60 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Weak disturbance combined with heating bringing a chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday. Best timing for any rainfall in the afternoon and early evening. Otherwise, mix of sun and clouds with near average temperatures. Highs near 80 degrees. Drying out as the sun goes down. Lows near 60 degrees.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Most staying dry for the official start of summer on Wednesday. Seasonable with highs near 80 degrees. Overnight lows into the low to mid 50s. Low pressure moving up from the south brings a chance for rainfall by late day Thursday. System then stalls, impacting the region Friday, through the weekend, and possibly early next week. Chance for rainfall continues, but with near average temperatures.

MONDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 60

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 81 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY RAINFALL

HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

