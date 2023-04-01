The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch:
- Primary threats include…Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible
- SUMMARY…A fast-moving band of storms will pose mainly a damaging
wind risk this afternoon. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 110 statute miles north and south of a line from 45 miles north northwest of State College PA to 20 miles northeast of Wilkesbarre PA. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7).
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.