The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

……Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 pm Thursday for Chemung, Schuyler, Tompkins, Tioga (N.Y.) & Bradford counties……

Thunderstorms develop across the area this afternoon and evening. A few storms may produce strong, potentially damaging winds and hail. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive any watches, warnings and statements issued.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

……Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 pm Thursday for Tioga (Pa.) County……

Non-thunderstorm wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph this afternoon could blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs, and result in difficult driving for high profile vehicles.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts 60 mph or greater are possible this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and could lead to short term flooding primarily affecting places that can experience rapid runoff.