AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 20TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 20TH: 59°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:49 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:39 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Line of showers and thunderstorms moves through Thursday night with strong to severe potential. Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers until 3 am Friday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

A front moving through tonight brings a line of showers and thunderstorms with strong to severe potential. Main concerns being strong damaging wind gusts and heavy rain producing isolated flooding. Best timing for rainfall is from around 9-10 pm in Steuben & Tioga (Pa.) counties, moving east into the predawn hours Friday. Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW:

Isolated showers may linger through sunrise. Next wave moves in for the afternoon with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms redeveloping, but nothing strong or severe expected. Highs near 80 degrees. Drying out for the overnight. Fog develops and temperatures cool to near 60 degrees for overnight lows.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure in control of the region again this weekend. Mainly dry conditions, but isolated rainfall possible Saturday as a weak wave moves through. Highs near 80 degrees Saturday. More sunshine Sunday, helping our temperatures into the low to mid 80s for highs. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns early next week. Otherwise, heating up into midweek.

THURSDAY NIGHT: SHOWERS & T-STORMS LIKELY

LOW: 64

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. RAINFALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 56

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED RAINFALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 88 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED RAINFALL POSSIBLE

HIGH: 90 LOW: 62

