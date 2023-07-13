The Storm Prediction Center has issued the following weather alert:
- Effective this Thursday afternoon and evening from 12:40 PM until 8:00 PM EDT.
- Primary threats include… Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible
- SUMMARY…Severe thunderstorms will increase in coverage along an eastward-moving cold front this afternoon and early evening with a risk for damaging gusts to 70 mph as the primary severe hazard. Large hail will also be possible, and a tornado or two may occur
with the strongest storms. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 95 statute miles east and west of a line from 40 miles north northwest of Burlington VT to 25 miles east of Binghamton NY.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.