AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 24TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 24TH: 56°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Shower and storm chances continue as we finish out the weekend. Will we see sunshine soon? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Shower chances will continue for the overnight as we remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures won’t drop too much, as lows will be in the lower to mid sixties.

SUNDAY:

Showers and storms continue to be with us. More sunshine will peak through as skies will be partly cloudy. It will be warmer again with highs in the lower to mid eighties.

WORK WEEK:

Chances for showers and storms will persist into the start of the new work week. A cold front will move through on Tuesday bringing in some cooler air. We drop into the seventies for highs starting on Tuesday. Shower and storm potential continue into Wednesday before turning to just showers for Thursday into Friday. Temperatures are back in the eighties starting on Friday.

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: PARLTY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, ISO. SHOWERS

HIGH: 83