AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 10th: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 10th: 52°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:42 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:26 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Shower and storm chances continue overnight and into the new work week. When will sunshine return? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms will still be possible for the overnight. After midnight, we will see some patchy fog forming and rain chances will start to dissipate. Lows tonight will drop into the lower sixties.

MONDAY:

We start off the new work week with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will decease into the afternoon. Spotty showers will still be possible. Highs on Monday will reach the mid seventies.

REST OF WEEK:

Showers and storm chances will start to return on Tuesday with highs reaching the upper seventies. Tuesday will be warmest day this week. Cooler air will move in on Wednesday. Highs will be back in the low seventies. Scattered showers will be possible again along with partly cloudy skies. We start to dry out on Thursday. Skies will be partly cloudy. Highs in the upper sixties. We round out the work week on Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs near seventy.

WEEKEND:

Dry conditions will continue throughout the weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid seventies.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: PARLTY SUNNY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. DRYING OUT

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 76