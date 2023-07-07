AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 7th: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 7th: 58°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Shower and storm chances return to end the work week. Will we continue to see storms this week? Details below:

TODAY:

Clouds will increase to cloudy as we progress in the morning. Few showers will be with us in the morning before chances for showers and storms will move in for the afternoon and evening. We will be cooler than yesterday with highs in the low to mid eighties.

TONIGHT:

Shower chances will linger into the evening, after that rain chances will lessen, and clouds will start to decrease. Temperatures will drop into the lower sixties.

WEEKEND:

A mainly dry day will be with us to start off the weekend on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs rising into the mid to upper eighties. Active weather will return on Sunday as another low pressure system moves through. This will bring in showers and storms as well as some cooler air. Highs will only be in the upper seventies to near eighty.

START OF WORK WEEK:

Showers will linger into Monday to start off the new work week. After that we dry off for Tuesday into Wednesday for midweek. Then shower and storm chances return to the region as we get into Thursday. Highs will be in the mid eighties.