AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 23RD: 81°
AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 23RD: 57°
WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:23 AM
WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:56 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and thunderstorms return to the area tonight. When do we dry out? Details below:
TODAY:
Building cloud cover this morning with some stray showers. Isolated showers continue to pass through the area this afternoon and evening.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, showers become more widespread and some isolated thunderstorms are possible.
TOMORROW:
Showers and thunderstorms continue into Thursday with temperatures also remaining below average.
REST OF THE WEEK:
Lingering showers and thunderstorms continue into Friday. The active weather from Wednesday night into Friday is all from a slow moving area of low pressure. We continue to stay active into Saturday with showers and thunderstorms moving through. This will be due to a cold front. Behind the cold front, we are cooler and mainly dry Sunday. Broken cloud cover lingers Monday but we are dry. Showers and thunderstorms start to pop-up again going into Tuesday.
Have a great day!
WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. PM PASSING SHOWERS
HIGH: 77 LOW: 61
THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 76 LOW: 65
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 81 LOW: 62
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 77 LOW: 57
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 75 LOW: 52
MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 76 LOW: 54
TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS
HIGH: 79 LOW: 56
