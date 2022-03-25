AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 25TH: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 25TH: 26°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:25 PM

It is a foggy start to the day with a majority of the Twin Tiers seeing reduced visibility. The fog will lift as we head throughout the morning. Stray showers also with us this morning but most are waking up dry. Broken cloud cover the case across the Twin Tiers. Clouds increase this afternoon with isolated showers moving in ahead of our next disturbance. As this disturbance moves in, showers become more scattered tonight. Highs today are near 50. As temperatures drop overnight, there is the potential for wet snowflakes to mix in. Showers overnight will be light. Active weather continues to stick with us as we head into the weekend. Rain and snow showers move through Saturday. It is not a washout day but we do see on and off again showers.

Temperatures trend colder by Sunday. Highs only reaching the 30s for the day with more rain and snow showers. Winds also get breezy on Sunday and we are in a lake-effect set-up. Even though we deal with multiple days of snow showers, general accumulation will be light. Higher amounts will be in the typical lake-effect areas like northern Steuben and the Finger Lakes region. Showers linger early Monday with temperatures also being well below average with highs only reaching near 30. Drier weather weather returns for the rest of Monday and holds for Tuesday. Sunshine even returns for Tuesday and temperatures are on a warming trend.

Shower chances make a quick comeback Wednesday and Thursday but so do our mild temperatures. Highs reach the 50s and 60s as we head into the middle of next week.

Have an amazing day!

FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. ISO. TO SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 15

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LINGERING AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

