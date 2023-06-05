AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 5TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 5TH: 51°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:40 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A hazy sky today with broken cloud cover. When does sunshine return? Details below:

TODAY:

Mid and high level clouds are starting our day. We stay dry throughout the day with some peeks of sunshine. Wildfire smoke is also moving in from Canada today which will result in a hazy sky.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, a cold front moves through bringing stray showers and thunderstorms to the area.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine returns for Tuesday and we stay mainly dry.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We are mainly dry into the middle of the week. The chance for showers increases into Thursday and Friday as scattered showers develop. By Saturday, we are mostly sunny and dry. This does not last long as the chance for showers returns for Sunday.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. HAZY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 50

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram