AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 1ST: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 1ST: 28°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:33 PM

Happy April! You often hear the phrase April showers brings May flowers and we are seeing some showers today. These showers will be light and on and off again. Isolated rain showers are starting our morning and we continue to see rain showers this afternoon. Some snow showers will try to mix in as well. Temperatures today do not change that much. We stay in the upper 30s to mid 40s today. Overnight, we drop into the upper 20s. Clouds decrease tonight and we dry out. This sets us up for a nice start to the weekend. Sunshine returns Saturday with dry conditions and highs in the low to mid 50s. Although it is a nice start to the weekend, it does not last for the rest of the weekend. Rain and snow showers return for Sunday as an area of low pressure enters the region.

Stray showers are possible Monday and we rise into the low to mid 50s. Aside from a stray shower Monday, we stay mostly cloudy. Tuesday is another mostly cloudy day with a slight chance for showers and highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures remain in the upper 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain showers move in Wednesday and Thursday with our next area of low pressure.

Have a great day!

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter