AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 26TH: 71°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 26TH: 46°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:58 PM

Happy Monday! It is a mostly cloudy start to the day but most are starting the day dry. Scattered showers develop throughout the day today with isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Today will not be a washout day but we will see those on and off scattered showers. Overnight, isolated showers linger and we are partly cloudy. For today, and the next couple of days, we are dealing with this area of low pressure to the North. This is why we see showers today and also through Wednesday. None of these days will be a washout. As this area of low pressure impacts us, it will also be breezy.

Clouds start to decrease on Thursday and sunshine returns for Friday. We are also trending cooler heading into the end of the week. We see clouds build in for Saturday but it is a dry start to the weekend. As for this weekend in general, we are watching the remnants of hurricane Ian that may bring some showers to our area. At the very least, it will increase our cloud cover. Added a slight chance for showers on Sunday due to the potential for moisture moving in from Ian’s remnants.

Have a great day!

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCT’D SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS. BREEZY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

