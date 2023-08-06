AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 6th: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 6th: 58°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:05 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:21 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and storms start up around sunset. How long will this last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Chances for showers and storms will move in around sunset tonight. Chances will continue throughout the overnight along with muggy conditions. Lows tonight will drop into the mid sixties.

MONDAY:

Showers and storms will continue into the start of the new work week. Strong to severe storms will be possible. Most of our region will be in a slight risk. Monday will again warm to the mid eighties.

REST OF WORK WEEK:

Showers and storms linger into Tuesday. It will be quite cooler with highs in the upper seventies. Then we dry out by midweek on Wednesday. Temperatures will start to warm up, with highs back in the lower eighties. Showers then return again on Thursday. And we see mostly sunny skies to end the work week on Friday.

WEEKEND:

Showers return as we get into the weekend. Chances will be greater on Saturday though. Highs will be in the mid eighties on Saturday and drops to the low eighties on Sunday.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW : 61

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 83 LOW : 59

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW : 61

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81