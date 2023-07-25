AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 25th: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 25th: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:53 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:34 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening. When will dry conditions return? Details below:

TODAY:

The fog will start to lift later in the morning. Clouds will increase to mostly cloudy by the start of the afternoon. Then chances for showers and storms will move in for the mid to late afternoon and into the evening. A strong storm can’t be ruled out. Highs today will reach the mid eighties.

TONIGHT:

Shower and storm chances will continue until around midnight. After that, clouds will decrease and we will dry out. Temperatures will drop into the lower sixties.

REST OF WORK WEEK:

Heat will swell into the region for the rest of the work week. Temperatures will reach the lower nineties on Wednesday making it hot, hazy, and humid from smoke again. Shower and storm chances return on Thursday. Then we reach the mid nineties on Friday as we dry out again.

WEEKEND:

Shower and storm chances return on Saturday to start off the weekend. Temperatures drop off a bit to the mid to upper eighties. We dry up again on Sunday to end the weekend, but we get a lot cooler, with highs near eighty.

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW : 61

WEDNESDAY: HOT, HAZY, AND HUMID

HIGH: 91 LOW : 68

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW : 67

FRIDAY: HOT AND HUMID

HIGH: 95 LOW: 68

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80