AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 3RD: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 3RD: 58°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and storms will continue to start off the new workweek. When will sunshine return? Details below:

TODAY:

Shower chances will be with us throughout the morning. The chance for storms will move in for the afternoon and evening. skies will remain mostly cloudy today with highs in the low eighties.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight. Shower and storm potential remain until midnight. After that, only few shower chances will be left. We will be on the warmer side, as lows only drop into the mid sixties.

REST OF WORK WEEK:

Skies will decrease to mostly sunny for midweek on Wednesday. We will be drier and much hotter with highs near ninety! Showers return on Thursday as temperatures continue to increase to the lower nineties. Shower and storm chances return on Friday to end the work week. We will cool off a bit, with highs back down to the lower to mid eighties.

WEEKEND:

Shower and storm chances will linger into the weekend. Highs sit in the lower to mid eighties again.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83