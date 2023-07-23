AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 23rd: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 23rd: 58°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:52 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and storms will return to start off the new work week. How long will the storms last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Chances for showers and possibly a storm will be with us before midnight. After that, skies will remain mostly clear. Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower sixties.

MONDAY:

Skies will be partly cloudy to start off the new work week. Showers and storms will be starting in the mid morning and will last into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper eighties.

REST OF WORK WEEK:

Showers and storms will continue as we get into Tuesday afternoon and evening. Before, we will have sunshine for the morning. Wednesday will be mainly dry with mostly sunny skies. We will reach the lower nineties. Chances for showers and storms will return Thursday but will be isolated if anything. The chances will continue into Friday to end the workweek.

WEEKEND:

We start off dry for Saturday. Sunshine will be with us for the morning and afternoon. Then chances will increase for the evening and overnight. It will be cooler, with highs in the mid eighties. Showers will continue into Sunday morning. Then we start to dry up in the afternoon. Highs in the lower eighties.

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW : 61

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MIANLY DRY

HIGH: 92 LOW : 68

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 93 LOW : 70

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. RAIN LATE

HIGH: 84 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: SHOWERS EARLY. PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 82