AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 1ST: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 1ST: 57°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and thunderstorms continue through the weekend. When do we dry out? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we will be cloudy. Showers will linger tonight with an isolated thunderstorm early. Lows tonight are in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW:

Showers take us through our Sunday with thunderstorms in the late day hours. Temperatures reach near 80 on Sunday.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We continue to stay active with showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. The showers and thunderstorms become more isolated on Tuesday. Wednesday is a dry and sunny day. The summer heat and humidity increases for Wednesday and Thursday. Showers return late day Thursday. Friday and Saturday are unsettled with showers and thunderstorms moving through.

Have a great night.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 67

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

