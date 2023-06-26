AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 26TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 26TH: 57°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:33 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and thunderstorms continue into tonight. When do we fully dry out? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Showers and thunderstorms linger into the early overnight. Throughout tonight, we dry out but stay mostly cloudy. Lows are in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW:

We start off mainly dry on Tuesday but see showers and thunderstorms return for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures reach near 80.

REST OF THE WEEK:

An isolated shower and thunderstorm is possible on Wednesday but by Thursday we are dry. Clouds break apart Thursday and we see peeks of sunshine. This is short-lived as showers develop by late day Friday. We then stay unsettled into the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop for both Saturday and Sunday. These showers and storms will mainly be in the afternoon and evening hours. The chance for showers continues on Monday.

Have a great night!

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

