AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 27TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 27TH: 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:55 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:32 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and thunderstorms return today. How long do they last? Details below:

TODAY:

Showers and thunderstorms are moving through this morning. As we go throughout the day, showers and thunderstorms will be isolated to scattered in coverage. During the afternoon and evening, an isolated strong to severe storm is possible. The main threats will be heavy rain and strong winds.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we dry out and clouds decrease.

TOMORROW:

Sunshine returns for Friday and the story of the day will be the heat and humidity. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average Friday and humidity will be on the rise. Showers and thunderstorms return going into Friday night and into Saturday morning.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Showers and thunderstorms start our weekend with an isolated strong to severe storm possible Saturday afternoon and evening. The main threats are strong winds and heavy rain. By Sunday, we are dry with broken cloud cover. Temperatures are cooler through the weekend as well. Seasonable temperatures continue into next week. Monday and Tuesday are mainly dry. Otherwise, we are mostly sunny.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW : 67

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 95 LOW: 70

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 79 LOW : 54

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW : 58

