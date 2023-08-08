AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 8TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 8TH: 58°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:07 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:18 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and thunderstorms linger today. When do we dry out? Details below:

TODAY:

Clouds and showers are starting our day. This will be the case today as we stay mostly cloudy and showers linger. During the afternoon, an isolated thunderstorm is possible. We are also cooler today with little change in temperature due to a cold front passing through the area.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are dry but mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

By Wednesday, we are mostly sunny. A pop-up shower is possible on Wednesday but will be isolated. Temperatures are closer to average for Wednesday as well.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The more scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive Thursday. This does not last long. By Friday, we are dry with some broken cloud cover. Showers and thunderstorms do develop for the start of the weekend with our next weather system passing through the area. Isolated showers linger Sunday but most will be mainly dry. Shower coverage increases for Monday.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW : 60

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. POP-UP

HIGH: 84 LOW : 60

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW : 59

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

