AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 9TH: 84°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 9TH: 58°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:40 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:45 PM

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy overnight with showers and thunderstorms lingering. Some patchy fog develops late. Lows tonight are in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW:

We hold onto the clouds into Monday with showers and thunderstorms continuing to linger. Any showers and thunderstorms will be isolated.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We are mostly sunny and mainly dry Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday. This will mark the beginning of an unsettled weather pattern. Showers and thunderstorms continue into the end of the week. Clouds hold into the weekend with the chance for showers still with us.

Have a great night!

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram