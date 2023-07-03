AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 3RD: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 3RD: 58°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:36 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:47 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers and thunderstorms continue into tomorrow. When do we dry out? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Showers and thunderstorms linger into tonight. Otherwise, we are partly cloudy. Lows are in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW:

Tuesday will be a day with some broken cloud cover and peeks of sunshine. Temperatures reach the mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and evening but will be isolated.

REST OF THE WEEK:

By Wednesday and Thursday, we are seeing sunshine returning to the area and staying dry. We will also feel the heat and humidity as high temperatures reach the low to mid 90s. A cold front moves in for Friday which drops our temperatures and brings active weather with it. Showers and thunderstorms develop for Friday and into the weekend. The chance for showers continues into the beginning of next week.

Have a great night.

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 94 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

