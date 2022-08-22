AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 22ND: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 22ND: 56°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:22 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 7:58 PM

Happy Monday! A dreary start to the week with showers welcoming our day. These showers continue throughout our Monday and isolated thunderstorms develop for the afternoon. Temperatures today reach near 80. Overnight, lows drop into the low 60s. Showers linger overnight and we are mostly cloudy. More showers move in for Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible. Highs reach near 80 again for Tuesday.

Dry weather and sunshine returns Wednesday. This continues for Thursday. These are also warmer days with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front moves in for Friday and brings isolated showers and thunderstorms. Over the weekend, there is a slight chance for isolated showers both days but most stay dry. Temperatures hold in the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great day!

MONDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: DRYING OUT, MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: ISO. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

