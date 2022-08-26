AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 26TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 26TH: 56°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:26 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 7:52 PM

Happy Friday! Partly to mostly cloudy to start our day. A cold front moves in this afternoon and evening bringing showers and thunderstorms. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible during the afternoon and early evening. The main threat with any strong to severe storm is damaging wind and heavy rain. Temperatures today rise into the mid 80s. Overnight, lows are near 60 with a stray shower possible. Otherwise, we are partly cloudy. Sunshine returns for Saturday and Sunday. We also stay dry for the weekend. Temperatures are on the increase for Sunday and the start of next week with highs near 90 and humid conditions.

Our next round of showers and thunderstorms returns for Monday and Tuesday with a frontal system entering the region. We dry out midweek with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures are in the low 80s. For Thursday, we are in the upper 70s and there is a slight chance for an isolated shower.

Have a great weekend!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 50

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter