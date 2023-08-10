AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 10th: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 10th: 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:010 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:16 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers are still possible in the evening before drying out to end the work week. When will rain return? Details below:

TONIGHT:

After the rain finally passes, we will start to dry out. The clouds will be on the decrease back to partly cloudy. It will be near seasonable overnight, with lows dropping into the upper fifties.

FRIDAY:

We round out the work week on Fridy with a pleasant day! Skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will reach the lower eighties so it will be a bit below average, but overall a great day!

WEEKEND:

We start off the weekend on Saturday with showers and storms moving back into the region. Skies will be a mix of clouds and sun. It will be the warmest day this week on Saturday with highs in the mid eighties. Shower chances will linger into Sunday to end the weekend. It will cool off a bit with highs back into the lower eighties.

WORK WEEK:

Showers and storms will return on Monday to start off the new work week. Chances will linger into Tuesday. Highs will fall back into the upper seventies. We will be dry again for midweek on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny. Then the chances for showers return on Thursday with highs in the lower eighties.

FRIDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW : 58

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW : 58

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82