AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 26th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 26th: 20°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers become steady overnight along with patchy fog. It will very warm tonight and into your day tomorrow and Thursday. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Chances for showers will persist into the overnight and become steady after midnight. Patchy fog will also be present for the overnight primarily after midnight. It will be on the warmer side tonight with lows in the lower forties.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers will continue into midweek on Wednesday. Rain will be steady along with mostly cloudy skies. It will be well above average with highs near fifty.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Rain will continue into Thursday for the second half of the work week. Highs will reach the lower fifties on Thursday. We start to cool off on Friday. Highs will fall into the mid forties as a low pressure system moves through. Showers will be possible again to end the work week. We dry out on Saturday to start off the weekend. Highs will reach the lower forties along with mostly cloudy skies. Skies will remain mostly cloudy on New Years Eve to end the weekend. Highs remain in the lower forties.

NEXT WEEK:

A chance for wintry mix will be possible on New Years Day as a cold front moves through. Highs will be in the upper thirties, which is near seasonal. We dry out again on Tuesday along with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper thirties.

WEDNESDAY: STEADY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

NEW YEARS EVE: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

NEW YEARS DAY: CHANCE WINTRY MIX.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 39