AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 23RD: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 23RD: 56°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers continue into the overnight and into the weekend. When will dry conditions return? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Showers will still be with us as we get into the overnight. Skies remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures dropping into the lower to mid sixties.

SATURDAY:

Shower and storm chances will continue as a low pressure system approaches our region. Warmer air will filter in as well, as highs will reach the lower eighties.

REST OF WEEKEND:

Showers and storms continue into Sunday as well. Clouds will be a bit scarcer, so more sunshine will be with us in between the precipitation. It will be warmer again with highs in the lower to mid eighties.

WORK WEEK:

Chances for showers and storms will persist into the start of the new work week. A cold front moves through on Tuesday bringing in some cooler air. We drop to the seventies for highs starting on Tuesday. Showers will be all that remains for Wednesday into Thursday before drying up on Friday.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: PARLTY CLOUDY. DRIER

HIGH: 75